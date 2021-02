Top 20 Oldest Actors to Play Teens in Movies Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 19:20s 11 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Top 20 Oldest Actors to Play Teens in Movies The oldest actors to play teens in movies fooled us. The oldest actors to play teens in movies fooled us.

The oldest actors to play teens in movies fooled us. Our countdown includes "Carrie," "Clueless," "Mean Girls," and more!