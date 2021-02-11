WKTV remembers longtime station engineer

11 at the age of 94.

Jim Delaney, a man who worked as an engineer at WKTV for more than 30 years from its inception in 1949, passed away Feb.

Mr. delaney was here when wktv signed on the air in 1949.

But his career begins two years prior.

When he got out of the navy, delaney enrolled in the rca institute in new york city to get his license.

He came home, to rome, in a snow storm.

Wktv's founder also founded radio station wkal.

Delaney's interview, there, was contingent on how well he did in snow shoes.

1:48 as im walking down the middle of the road...i could stretch my arms out, straight out and touch the telephone wires.

That's how deep the snow was 2:01 i walked into the transmitter, when i got to the building, the snow had drifted around.

I opened the door, introduced myself to deforest layton, the chief engineer.

He says, you got a first class license?

I said yes sir, i sure have, he says you're hired 2:25 i said when do i start?

He said tomorrow so i can get out of here, ive been snowed in for three days 2:33 delaney worked mostly at the transmitter....and got snowed in many times.

