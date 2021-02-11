Medical professionals urge you to get your annual check-ups

According "to medical professionals"..

"heart disease is "1"-of the leading causes of death in the world.

To combat "heart disease"..

Many medical professionals say..

You need to get "your annual check-up".

But..

Since "the pandemic" started..

Many people have pushed those yearly check-ups off.

They want you to know it's still very important to get your annual check up... medical director joshua cullison says diabetes.....heart disease....and cancer aren't going away any time soon.

He says he knows right now you may be scared to see your doctor.... but he wants you at home to know...the clinics are doing everything they can to make you feel safe.

The clinics are separating healthy patients getting check ups..

From sick patients.

He says if someone calls and they feel sick....they have to go to the linton clinic instead.

There...they'll receive any medical attention they need....along with testing.

He hopes that by doing this....more people will come into the clinics and get their annual exams. ////// //////// "there are still these other chronic diseases that are affecting us.

And it's important to stay on top of that and get your regular check-ups.

" ///////// dr. cullison tells me that isn't the only change the clinics have made to make sure you're staying safe when seeing the doctor.

