A Homeowner Discovered a Family Pasta Sauce Recipe in His Garage That Dates Back to 1947

David, a Redditor posting under theusername "orestes77," recently discovereda recipe that dates back to about 1947.He came across an envelope labeled"spaghetti recipe" tucked behind a wallas he pulled down pegboards in his garage.Included with the recipe were the name"Bill Engleman" and details like where theauthor recommends buying tomato purée.David is making progress on understandingthe origins of the recipe, but is still tryingto figure out who left it in his garage.He would like to eventually share therecipe with the descendants of the writer