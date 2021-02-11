Duchess of Cornwall praises SafeLives Ask for Ani scheme

The Duchess of Cornwall has offered her support to a scheme which helps victims of domestic abuse escape violent situations.

There are 2,000 pharmacies in the UK taking part in the Ask for Ani initiative, meaning anyone can ask for Ani and be given a private space with a trained pharmacist to discuss whether they need police help, or support from a domestic abuse charity.

An average of one person per day has been helped since the scheme launched in mid-January.

It comes amid a rise in calls to the National Domestic Abuse line during the lockdowns.