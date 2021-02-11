Hormel Foods Buys Planters

Hormel announces today they are expanding their food empire - purchasing peanut giant planters from Kraft Heinz.

You tracking?

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall spoke to the chief financial officer of hormel about the sale.

Jeremy: " it's the peanuts we all love and soon they will be acquired by the big name you see behind me."

The makers of spam are getting into the peanut business ?

"* buying planters for three point three five billion dollars.

Hormel chief financial officer jim sheehan says they've been in talks with kraft heinz for a while.

We've watched the transition of planters, we approached kraft hines in the spring of last year, and ask them if they had any interest in selling the business and after a year of discussions, we came to the agreement of selling the business planters is the largest company hormel foods has bought so far.

The deal will close in the next few months.

Sheehan is looking forward to adding planters to hormel's expansive menu of offerings.

It's very exciting for us.

I mean, this is a product line brand that has some of the highest recongition in the food category.

It's almost one hundred percent of the consumers.

When you say planters, they know what you are talking about.

They know the brand.

Jeremy: " the acquisition is expected to close out in the spring of this year.

In austin, jeremy wall, kimt news hormel foods doesnt know yet if they will expand in austin or if any jobs will be added ?*- but they hope to find out as the date of sale gets closer.

