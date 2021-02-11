Reimagining Playgrounds

Two mason city schools are thinking outside the box to create playground that's exciting for all kids.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is speaking with lincoln intermediate school's principal about the plans for their ambitious project.xxx imagine a playground that includes not only fitness type equipment ?

"* but also making t accessible for kids who might be in a wheel chair.

It's getting close to reality here at lincoln intermediate ?

"* and next door at roosevelt elementary.

Since lincoln was formerly a middle school ?

"* their playground has been fairly spartan ?

"* just these basketball and tetherball courts ?

"* and soccer goals.

Te dream to make it biggerout 3 y*- with student input shaping it along the way.

"knowing that they are an intermediate age, we decided to try something different than the slides and swings."

It will also be a similar setup at roosevelt ?

"* but the important part is inclusivity.

"one of the features is a horizontal slide that those students will be able to pull themselves through.

We also have features that are spinning equipment, they'll be able to transition out of their wheelchairs and experience that spinning feeling on that equipment as well."

The cost for both projects is around 235 thousand dollars ?

"* and there is a roughly 90 thousand dollar gap left to fill.

Thankfully ?

"* donations?

"* g and a partnership with c?

"*g public health are helping chip away at the deficit.

Schlichting credits the students for making this possible.

"roosevelt's pto committed 15 thousand dollars, and lincoln has committed 10 if you would like to donate ?

*- you are asked to contact the mason city community schools office.

We will that information on kimt dot com schlicting anticipates groundbreakin g on the playgrounds can begin as soon