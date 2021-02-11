The Stair Test: Is This the Best Way to Determine Your Heart's Health at Home?

You can't determine how healthy yourheart truly is without in-office testing.That said, the common at-home stair testconsists of quickly walking up three to fourflights of stairs in 45 to 55 seconds.In essence, the evaluation measures theamount of energy you expend whenmounting several flights of stairs.If your heart is racing and you're outof breath, you expended more energythan if you aren't out of breath.The stair test should only be performed bypeople under age 40, less than 20 poundsoverweight who regularly exercise.Anyone who "fails" the test should seekmedical attention to get a more accurateassessment of their cardiovascular health