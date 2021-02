Walmart and Winn-Dixie vaccine rollouts begin

All appointments are already full.

REGISTRATION OPENS AT 7 A.M.APPOINTMENTS WILL BE MADE FORMONDAY THE 15TH.BOOKINGS FOR THE THREE WALMARTAND TWO WINN-DIXIE PHARMACIES INOUR AREA ARE FULL.

THOSE WITHAPPOINTMENTS WILL GET THEIRSHOTS TOMORROW.AS ALWAYS, WE POST NEWAPPOINTMENT AND AVAILABI