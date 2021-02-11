Suspect arrested in connection with Montpelier Avenue murder investigation

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Nadia Symone Andrews.

Our top story tonight at 6: a suspect in connection wanted in connection to a macon homicide in july is captured in west virginia.

20-year-old henry albritton and another man were pulled over in a taxi for traffic violations.

During the stop, a police k-9 indicated there was a presence of narcotics.

After a search, officers say they found narcotics and other drug-related items belonging to albritton and the other passenger.

Albritton is booked in the bleckley, west virginia jail, awaiting extradition to