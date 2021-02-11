Local senior center collect socks for homeless, in wake of Valentine’s Day

Friday is the last day to show the less fortunate that you care in wake of Valentine’s Day.

See how they're doing.

Standup: preparing for both men say they're thankful for all the support.

And speaking of valentine's day, friday is the last day to give to the homeless before the holiday.

Staff at elaine h.

Lucas senior center are collecting socks, and will hand them out next friday.

Coordinator for the sock drive, el-reece-see-yah smith, says the community has donated a lot of socks, along with the macon-bibb district attorney's office.

Smith says the mission for the drive is to show love to those who may not experience it.

"i have a big heart and i'm always thinking about what i can do for others and not just myself.

A lot of times when i think about who may need something i always think about those who im not directly in c1 3 b13 contact with.

I always want to help whoever is in need as much as possible " to donate, you can drop off socks at the senior center from 8:30 a-m to 5 p-m.

Smith says the socks