How are local businesses handling Valentine’s Day preperations

Local businesses prepare for Valentine's Day
KQTV
Local businesses prepare for Valentine's Day
For the special election.
Early voting starts february 22nd and goes until march 12th.
Election day is march 16th.
At the beginning of the pandemic in march, many businesses had to close.
Now almost a year later, how will valentine's day impact them?
41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez spoke with two warner robins c1 3 b13 businesses
Local businesses prepare for Valentine's Day
Here's how you can celebrate Valentine's Day during the pandemic and support small businesses