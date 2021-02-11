Harrison County couple charged with animal cruelty on trial

The trial began today for a Saucier couple charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Prison.

- - the trial began today for a - saucier couple charged with - multiple counts of animal - cruelty.- sharon and daniel bertok were - arrested and charged- back in 20-20 after more than - 100 animals were found living o- their property in what harrison- county law enforcement- calls deplorable conditions.

Th- couple's lawyer michael crosby- says his clients are good - people who dedicated their- liives to keeping animals safe- and - out of kill shelters.

- crosby says the charges are - especially troubling for- the bertoks who have not been - allowed to see their animals- since they were taken away.

- - "the bertoks are very good people with a - fantastic reputation that - dedicated their lives and home- to animals who were - - - - unwanted by the world.

This is - real travesty.

This has hurt- them very badly to be - accused of doing the opposite o- what they were doing.

They were- doing something - very different.

It's all been a- horrible misunderstanding."

- - some of the animals taken away- included dogs, cats, birds, - horses, a monkey