WWII veteran Harry Bell laid to rest

This morning at Jones Park, family and friends held a small gathering to remember the life and legacy of World War II Veteran Harry Bell.

Friends held a small- gathering today at jones- park, to remember the life and- - - legacy of world war two veteran- harry bell.

- the gulfport resident died last- saturday at the age of 95.- bell was a corporal in the 106t- infantry divsion who- fought in the battle of the - bulge.- he was captured by the germans- and sent to a p-o-w camp unitl- the end of the war.

- after the war was over, mr. bel- went to auburn- univeristy and graduated with a- degree in electrical- engineering and began working - for the mississippi power - company.- his son, ross bell tells news 2- he leaves behind a life and - legacy that many will never - forget.

- - " his legacy is in the way he lead his life he- was a man of high character,- morals, ethics and his faith wa- very very strong.

I - - know that because he lead when- he was in the prison of war cam- he lead his unit- every sunday in devotion" - - - harry bell was a devoted member- of the first united methodist - church of gulfport for over 60- years where he served - as chairman of the- administrative board.

- the world war ii veteran was- laid to rest at biloxi national-