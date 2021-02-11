Walmart Vaccines Set to Open

We now turn to the vaccine rollout in north alabama.

Tomorrow walmart will begin distributing much needed vaccine doses across the state.

Waay-31's bridget divers has more on how these new locations will open up the vaccine to undeserved communities.

Thirteen walmarts across north alabama will be administering the shot.

Walmart announced this week that pharmacies were chosen because they're in medically underserved areas pamela brint "i think that it's important that we all get 'em.

And it's going to take time.

I think more will open up and it will be more available and easier."

Pamela brint and her husband roger were able to get vaccine appointments for saturday.

But they know not everyone was as lucky.

"i think i got lucky and picked the right time.

I think people need to keep looking back.

The couple is happy though that they're getting vaccinted.

"rogers had some health issues and i'm a type ii diabetic and we have neighbors that are older and being that we're retired we like to be able to visit them and help out if they you can go to w-a-a-y t-v- dot com to see the complete list of walmarts that are