WAAY-31's Sierra Phillips discusses the difficulties being faced by long-term care facilities in the face of the Corona Virus outbreak

Lobby.

"terrace lake assisted living" in guntersville is coming up on almost a year of strict lock- downs as a coronavirus precaution.

No patients in the facility have tested positive for covid-19!

Waay-31s sierra phillips is live just outside the facility.

Sierra, as more residents get vaccinated do they plan to loosen any restrictions?

Tomorrow all of their residents are set to