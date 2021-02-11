Officer Goodman seen in Capitol riot footage warning U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney to turn around

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is seen telling U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to turn around during the Jan.
6 riots in Washington, D.C.
Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is seen telling U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to turn around during the Jan.
6 riots in Washington, D.C.
New video and sound was used in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
During Wednesday’s proceedings in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, the House’s impeachment managers played previously..