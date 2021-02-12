State of emergency 2.11.21

The governor has declared a state of emergency due to the ice storm

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

Hazardous roads .... accidents... downed trees and power lines and widespread power outages.... just some of the issues kentuckians are dealing with after freezing rain and snow coated much of our area.

More in our top story at 5.

L3: top story white governor declares state of emergency the impact of this dangerous winter storm has led governor andy beshear to declare a state of emergency.

The state reports almost 71,000 people were left without power because of the storm.

There were also numerous crashes on streets and interstates.... but no fatalities have been reported.

Transportation secretary jim gray says 2,000 highway employees across the state are working to treat roads and keep them cleared.... which he says was a difficult task since a number of roadways were blocked by downed trees snd stranded cars.

He... and other officials... continue to emphasize... don't be on the roads unless you absolutely need to.

L3: top story white jim gray secretary of transportation the expectaon is this is going to be a prolonged event so over the weekend, we may get more trouble spots so even with no precipitation following this bitter cold is going to keep the ice aroundso we will need to continue to ask everyone's cooperation.

L3: top story white governor declares state of emergency the storm also forced the cancellation of covid vaccinations at three regional testing sites today.

Those appointments are rescheduled for next thursday.

The governor says kroger is increasing its capacity to accommodate all of today's cancelled appointments and the appointments already scheduled for next thursday.

