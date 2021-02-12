CVS will begin COVID-19 vaccine appointments throughout California

CVS Health will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at dozens of CVS Pharmacy locations across California starting Friday.

Your covid-19 vaccine at certain c-v-s pharmacies..

One of those pharmacies is in redding.

That's where we find action news now reporter ana torrea.

Ana when will people be able to get vaccinated at the cvs there?

Tomorrow debbie.

That's what the pharmacy says on its website.

Now the same guidelines apply for who's eligible for the vaccine p people 65 and older and health care workers.

You must make an appointment?they're not accepting walk- ins.

You can set your appointment through the "federal pharmacy program".

People tell action news now they're relieved the vaccine's becoming more accessible.

I think it's great.

I'm hoping it will work smoothly and it will work easier for people to get their vaccines.

I know everyone is at risk.

C-v-s sent a statement to action news now saying in part - " we share in the state's goal to vaccinate as many californians as possible and are please to be playing this unique role.

The company says it will be administering the moderna vaccine.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

