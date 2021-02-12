Scholar Athlete of the Week: Michael Donoho, South Spencer

Basketball team has quite the impressive resume so far this season..

And one reason why is michael donoho.

The senior rebel has recently been compared to a swiss army knife..

Because donoho*is that versatile.

While his game is clearly seen on the court..

Donoho's hardwork is also apparent in the classroom.

The senior is our latest scholar athelte of the week.

I'd like to thank my family..

Friends..

Teachers..

Teammates and coaches for helping me get where im at today..

Go rebels.

A sharpshooter on the court..

Michael donoho is able to knock down the shot when it matters the most..

And though there is a lot of responsibility in the point guard position..

The senior rebel doesn't let anything weigh him down.

"i don't' feel much pressure at all because i know my coach trusts me and my teammates trust me to get the job done," said south spencer senior michael donoho.

"he makes smart decisions," said south spencer head basketball coach matt britton.

"he is the ideal teammate.

He knows what his teammates need.

He has so many different tools in his arsenal, and having that intelligence, that high basketball iq on the court, really makes all of his teammates better.

When he's not draining three balls..

The senior is hitting the books just as hard..

Donoho ranked 8th in his class with a 3.9 grade point average.

"his game is just like his effort in the classroom," said south spencer math teacher david hall.

"he's gritty, determined, and he works really, really hard in the classroom and it shows.

His results are just like what you see on the basketball court, he gets the job done."

The dual sport athlete also spends plenty of time in the rockport community..

As the senior rebel is involved in 7 different clubs and activities.

"all the kids around here need help and it's always nice to have somebody that they might know to talk to or hang out with," said donoho.

"you know if i was a college coach, i would certainly want michael on my team," said britton.

"not only does he do so many things on the offensive side of the floor, but he is an elite perimeter defender.

He can guard multiple positions with his length and quickness and he always takes good angles.

He's intelligent and i think whoever picks him up to play at the next level is going to get a steal."

Michael donoho..

Your latest scholar athlete of the week.