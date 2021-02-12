6pm Lexington Ice Storm Impact 02.11.2021

LEXINGTON OFFICIALS SAY THE CITY CONTINUES TO BATTLE POWER OUTAGES, FALLEN TREE LIMBS AND SLICK STREETS IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE ICE STORM.

the city says road crews worked overnight.... focusing on high priority streets as a wintry mix coated lexington's streets.

They started getting calls about trees blocking roads just before midnight and are continuing to take calls about downed trees and debris.

Mayor linda gorton says there will still be a lot work to do in the coming days.

mayor linda gorton lexington we're working together citizens and the city keep each other safe.

That's our top priority it's a big job but we were prepared.

Lexington knows how to make the best of a difficult situation.

as for storm- related accidents... the lexington police department reported 34 non- injury accidents... but says a lot of drivers stayed off the roads.... which helped keep those numbers down.

