5:30pm Furlong View Court Domestic Violence 02.11.2021

A WOMAN IS DEAD AND A MAN AND TWO CHILDREN HURT IN WHAT LEXINGTON POLICE CALL A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE.

The fayette county coroner's office has identified the victim as 31-year-old kenya higgins.

The coroner says her death was a homicide.

Police say no charges have been filed at this point.

They say it happened this morning just before nine on furlong view court.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine talked to a neighbor who says it's devastating.

Terry dumphord woke up first to the ice storm and then to a lot of police in his neighborhood.

"my fiance heard it and she came and she told me about it.

We looked out the window and we seen all the commotion, all the police officers outside.

Then, as we continued to observe, we saw a couple of the victims come out the house and it was unfortunate when we saw the kids."

As founder of a non-profit for young people...dumphord says the situation breaks his heart.

"we're a human race, so you don't want to see crime happen in any capacity, whether it was you, me or the kids, but it just makes it more heartfelt when it's the kids because we know the impact that has on the - the long-lasting impact that it has."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

