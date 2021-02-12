Experts say decline in Madison County child abuse reports doesn’t mean fewer children were abused

That's according to new numbers from the national children's advocacy center.

Experts at the n-c-a-c say the decline from 2019 to 2020 does not mean fewer children were being abused.

The center compared both years.

It found the decrease primarly came when our state shutdown in march and april.

In july we had spikes in the coronavirus.

Center director chris newlin, told us the number of reported cases increased when children were able to go back to the classroom.

Newlin says even though the pandemic adds more difficulties to child abuse being reported... people will find a way to protect our children.

"we're a resilient community, and we're finding out about reports, we're investigating those reports, our partners are making arrests and protecting children, we're providing services in creative ways.

So, we're always going to stand up for our kids."

Newlin stressed the importance of notifying law enforcement if you suspect a child is going through