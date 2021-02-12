Tomorrow, Mississippi will celebrate Arbor Day! The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation Dist

Skip to main content
Tomorrow, Mississippi will celebrate Arbor Day!

The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a drive-thru tree distribution in Gulfport at the Lyman Community Center.

- starting at 7:30 am until all - the trees are gone... for a - small fee - of 5 dollars, harrison county - residents can pick up a live oa- tree, 2 blueberry bushes, a - southern magnolia and a - bundle of bareroot seedlings fo- their household.- conservationists says its a - great way to start a family - tradition,- planting one tree at a time.- - patrick chubb,harrison- county soil and water - conservation district - comissioner:- "this is an oppertunity to help- the citizens of harrison county- get out and experience- the great out doors and plant - trees in their own yard.

This - year it's even more - important because we know we- have alot of students that are- - - for one reason or another havin- to stay home and this - essentially can be their scienc- class.

They can get - out plant a tree, watch the - tree grow throughout the year - and years."

- - - - this 50 year mississippi arbor- day tree distribution - tradition will continue rain or- shine.-

