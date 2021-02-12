Tomorrow, Mississippi will celebrate Arbor Day! The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation Dist

The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a drive-thru tree distribution in Gulfport at the Lyman Community Center.

- arbor day will be celbrated - tomorrow in mississippi and - the harrison county soil and- water conservation- district is hosting a drive thr- tree distribution in- gulfport at the lyman community- center.

- starting at 7:30 am until all - the trees are gone... for a - small fee - of 5 dollars, harrison county - residents can pick up a live oa- tree, 2 blueberry bushes, a - southern magnolia and a - bundle of bareroot seedlings fo- their household.- conservationists says its a - great way to start a family - tradition,- planting one tree at a time.- - patrick chubb,harrison- county soil and water - conservation district - comissioner:- "this is an oppertunity to help- the citizens of harrison county- get out and experience- the great out doors and plant - trees in their own yard.

This - year it's even more - important because we know we- have alot of students that are- - - for one reason or another havin- to stay home and this - essentially can be their scienc- class.

They can get - out plant a tree, watch the - tree grow throughout the year - and years."

- - - - this 50 year mississippi arbor- day tree distribution - tradition will continue rain or- shine.-