People remember Redding woman killed on Sunday’s shooting

Earlier this week, police identified the woman killed on Sunday’s shooting as 27-year-old Brooke Leann Blair of Redding.

New at six -- action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding, ana you spoke to people who knew her-- what did they tell you?

The people i spoke to and knew brooke described her as energetic, and a person who loved to talk and listen to others.

Take sot* trt :05 ray boykin homeless she was a good person, she always had a smile.

She would listen to you if you wanted to talk and she liked to talk a lot too sometimes.

((butt to))*take sot* (didn't want to give name) trt :11 giving, very nice, friendly, not confrontational at all.

Nor would she cause any trouble, she never caused any trouble when she was down here.

That's how people remember brooke leann blair.

Roy boykin says he knew brooke because she would camp under the bridge.

Take sot* trt :04 ray boykin homeless when she came down here, she would come down with a bag and stay with the people that she knows boykin says he heard the gunshots sunday.

When he heard what happened take sot* trt :03 ray boykin homeless at the time i didn't know what was going on, and i found it was brooke.

It was just sad.*ana stand up trt ana torrea atorreanews the people that knew brooke are feeling a sense of loss and devastation.

Because all they want know, are answers and why this had to happen.

Take sot* trt :08 ray boykin homeless we all feel the loss, the anger, the pain and the frustration.

About how everything happened.

We just ask how could this happen to such a good person.

((butt to))*take sot* trt :11 i would like to know the reason i did reach out multiple times to redding police redding police for an update on the investigation.

I've been doing that since monday and i'm still waiting to hear back.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

