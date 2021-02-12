Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 12, 2021

City of Biloxi State of the City Address

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
City of Biloxi State of the City Address
City of Biloxi State of the City Address

Biloxi Mayor Andrew ‘FoFo’ Gilich highlighted the city’s resilience over the last year during his State of the City address this evening.

- biloxi mayor andrew 'fofo'- gilich highlighted the- city's resiliency over the last- year during his state of the- city- address this evening.

- the 25-minute-long presentation- was delivered - virtually to residents over the- city's facebook and - you tube pages, where mayor - gilich talked about biloxi's- recovery from hurricane zeta, - response to the covid-19- pandemic, and new developments- throughout the- city.

- gilich also urged city resident- to play a part in biloxi's- future- growth.

- - "we have the benefit of living here, and we- have the obligation to see that- biloxi remains--as tommy munro- and fred haise- - - would say, a brighter biloxi."

In his address, mayor gilich- specifically pointed to road- and water upgrades in east- biloxi as one of the biggest- successes of his administration- to

You might like