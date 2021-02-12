Ackerman PD arrest man with almost 8-thousand dollars worth of counterfeit money

Ackerman police arrested Jonathan Wells after attempting to use fake money to pay for cigarettes.

At a local police officers confiscated thousands of dollars worth of fake money on tuesday after a man tried using some of it at a local convenient store.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in ackerman where she met with the police chief to discuss the money scandal.

As live: i'm at the quick stop here in ackerman where an employee caught a man using counterfeit money to buy cigarettes... little did she know how much fake money he had.

Tim cook - ackerman chief of police: "it would just generally hurt businesses all together."

Tim cook is the police chief in ackerman.

He and his team arrested 38- year-old jonathon wells after confiscating nearly 8-thousand dollars worth of counterfeit money.

Tim cook - ackerman chief of police: "basically this was just ordered offline and then they just took the time to go and just see if they would be checked when they purchased something at the store."

Cook said wells attempted to use a fake ten dollar bill to pay for cigarettes at the gas station.

The employee told me she took the money to her boss who then used the security cameras to determine who used the funny money.

Tim cook - ackerman chief of police: "people like to make their own personal videos and different things like that and they just order a bunch of this money and then i think it just got to where they wanted to see if they could pass it at the store."

Chief cook said the impact of thousands of dollars of bogus bucks could have a big impact on local businesses.

Tim cook - ackerman chief of police: "they thrive on the smaller products, that's how they make their money and when they lose money and their products it's just any amount really hurts them."

Cook said its important for owners to take the time to check money being used in their stores... and for anyone considering using counterfeit money... tim cook - ackerman chief of police: "we will find you before it's over with."

Tag: chief cook said he fears more funny money may be out there and advised all business owners to be on the lookout.

In ackerman, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

