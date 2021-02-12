Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 12, 2021

Pink House in Long Beach decorates for Valentine’s Day

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Pink House in Long Beach decorates for Valentine’s Day
Pink House in Long Beach decorates for Valentine’s Day

Over in Long Beach, community members and visitors are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit all thanks to one long-time resident who never passes up an opportunity to put on a festive display.

- over in long beach, community - members and - visitors are getting into the - valentine's day spirit all- thanks- to one long-time resident who - never passes up an opportunity- to put on a festive display.- news 25's grace boyles stops by- the pink house and speaks with- the woman behind the valentine'- day home.

- - on the corner of cleveland- avenue and east second street i- long beach, sits a world of - pink, - hearts and glitter... that will- instantly put you in the- valentine's spirit.

- alrie poillion always decorates- her pink home for - valentine's day, but this year,- she's added something that- will light up night, displaying- a little bit more love.

- alrie poillion, pink house- owner: "i just wanted to do something pink- because it's my favorite color-- of course i live in a pink hous- so-- but- anyway, i just wanted to do - something pink and pretty and - big out there so when people- drove by they could see it, - maybe make them smile a little- bit, you know?"

The elaborate decorations have- caught the eyes of passers- by and have started to show up- on social media.- alrie poillion, pink house- owner: "it's been really awesome.

Like so people on- facebook posted a picture and - all of that then a friend of- mine would send me like all - the comments and i just - couldn't-- i'm overwhelmed by - it."

Grace boyles, news 25:- "valentine's day isn't the only holiday poillion decorates for.- she also decorates her pink - house-- or as some people call- it the flamingo house-- for - christmas, easter, and fourth o- july just to name a few."

Alrie poillion, pink house- owner: "i try to do something i i'm not busy, do something- really special around the - holidays, like the fourth of- july and all that stuff."

Ever since pouillion moved into- her home and painted her- - - - house pink nearly two decades - ago, she has had visitors - stop to capture a picture with- the barbie-esque house.

- alrie poillion, pink house- owner: "they had the kids out there and taking pictures - and i was like well do you want- me to get a group shot and i- took a group shot of- everybody.

So it just makes me- feel good and that's another- thing that inspires me, - not only for valentine's day bu- just every season.

Because it's- a busy corner right here- - and i just like to do things- like that."

With st.

Patrick's day right- around the corner, poillion is- already thinking of ideas of ho- to transform her love-themed- porch into a land of green, wit- a touch of pink of course.- in long beach, grace boyles,- news

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like