Pink House in Long Beach decorates for Valentine’s Day

Over in Long Beach, community members and visitors are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit all thanks to one long-time resident who never passes up an opportunity to put on a festive display.

- over in long beach, community - members and - visitors are getting into the - valentine's day spirit all- thanks- to one long-time resident who - never passes up an opportunity- to put on a festive display.- news 25's grace boyles stops by- the pink house and speaks with- the woman behind the valentine'- day home.

- - on the corner of cleveland- avenue and east second street i- long beach, sits a world of - pink, - hearts and glitter... that will- instantly put you in the- valentine's spirit.

- alrie poillion always decorates- her pink home for - valentine's day, but this year,- she's added something that- will light up night, displaying- a little bit more love.

- alrie poillion, pink house- owner: "i just wanted to do something pink- because it's my favorite color-- of course i live in a pink hous- so-- but- anyway, i just wanted to do - something pink and pretty and - big out there so when people- drove by they could see it, - maybe make them smile a little- bit, you know?"

The elaborate decorations have- caught the eyes of passers- by and have started to show up- on social media.- alrie poillion, pink house- owner: "it's been really awesome.

Like so people on- facebook posted a picture and - all of that then a friend of- mine would send me like all - the comments and i just - couldn't-- i'm overwhelmed by - it."

Grace boyles, news 25:- "valentine's day isn't the only holiday poillion decorates for.- she also decorates her pink - house-- or as some people call- it the flamingo house-- for - christmas, easter, and fourth o- july just to name a few."

Alrie poillion, pink house- owner: "i try to do something i i'm not busy, do something- really special around the - holidays, like the fourth of- july and all that stuff."

Ever since pouillion moved into- her home and painted her- - - - house pink nearly two decades - ago, she has had visitors - stop to capture a picture with- the barbie-esque house.

- alrie poillion, pink house- owner: "they had the kids out there and taking pictures - and i was like well do you want- me to get a group shot and i- took a group shot of- everybody.

So it just makes me- feel good and that's another- thing that inspires me, - not only for valentine's day bu- just every season.

Because it's- a busy corner right here- - and i just like to do things- like that."

With st.

Patrick's day right- around the corner, poillion is- already thinking of ideas of ho- to transform her love-themed- porch into a land of green, wit- a touch of pink of course.- in long beach, grace boyles,- news