Trine Men Stay Perfect with Win Over Alma

The Trine University men's basketball team improved to 11-0 following an 88-57 win against Alma (Mich.) College in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play at the MTI Center.

???more college hoops... trine's having a heck of a season..

Thunder currently ranked 5th in the country according to d3-hoops dot com... hosting alama tonight..

???and brent cox is a big reason why this team is undefeated coming in..

The east noble grad going to work down low for two of his 10 points...???later in the first half... no hesitation from bryce williams on this triple... puts trine up 16... williams finishes with a dozen points...???but once again it was nick bowman who stole the show for the thunder..

Averaging 23 points per game on the season, the angola native leads all scorers with 24 tonight... also had a game-high 8 assists..???as trine moves to 11-0 with the 88-57