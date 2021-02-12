Basketball: PRCC vs. MGCCC

To find the last time the Pearl River Community College men’s basketball team lost a home game, you’d have to go all the way back to Valentine’s Day 2019 against Mississippi Gulf Coast.

- fourth-ranked p-r-c-c hosting - the bulldogs... having won 32 - straight, since the start of- last season... and counting.- all first half action here... - earl smith getting things - going in the right direction, - for the wildcats... spin- move... euro step... and the- foul... going crazy with the- highlight stick... 4-2 lead, fo- p-r- c-c... and counting.

- biloxi alum jariyon wilkens - playing the passing lane... - gets it ahead to smith... - yahhh... two-hand flush... this- pearl river - team so dangerous, in the open- floor.- but so is gulf coast... long- beach alum calvin johnson...- not a guy you wanna leave - open... i mean he has enough- room- to lay down a beach towel...- money bags, from the land of- good and plenty... his shot is- looking really good, to start - his sophomore season... mascot- love.

- anyway... wilkens already doing- his thing on defense... now - doing his thing on offense... - right wing triple... he's got - it... wildcats go up, 19-6.

- but gulf coast not going away..- instead... it's bombs away... - johnson again... this time from- the corner... need to put a - tracking device on that guy.- on the other end... ja-ronn - wilkens... twin... going right- into- the chest of the defense... and- the former indian gets it to- go off glass.

- now here's one of his former- teammates, two times over...- biloxi alum dontavius proby...- former wildcat... no- - look pass, to pascagoula alum - jayden mc-corvey... really- nice look.- now it's almost like we've seen- this before... wilkens... to- wilkens... twin... to twin... - wilkens strong to the rim - again... this - time draws the foul... 26-12...- biggest lead of the half, for p- r-c-c.- but proby is gonna use his old- membership bounce, to his - advantage... still remembers th- home rims... doink... three - ball is good... bulldogs trying- to close that gap.- but right back atcha... smith - from the top of the key...- bang... - dead-on straight shooter... - wildcats can seemingly get- their shot... from anywhere on- the court.- one more for good measure...- right before the half...- smith... to - ja-quan ewing... doing that las- name justice... shades of last- - - - year's wildcats... just throw i- up... anywhere around the - hoop... someone will go get - it... pearl river goes into the- half- leading... 39-25... over- m-g-c-c-c.- - -