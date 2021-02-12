UTC women beat Western Carolina

Against western carolina.

And for the first time this season, a few fans were allowed at mckenzie arena.

Even the mascot scrappy was allowed to attend.

Mocs were up ten at the half.

Third quarter...catamo unts don't guard bria dial, and she makes'em pay with the thiree.

Dial had seven points.

Dena jarrells lets one fly from three-point land.

Chattanooga was 11 of 22 behind the arc.

Eboni williams gets behind the defense for an easy pair of points.

Lead continue to grow, allowing coach katie burrows to get in a few squats.

Fourth quarter and anna walker pushes the lead to 21 with that three.

She had a career high 16 points.

Mocs win it 74-45.