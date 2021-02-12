Birth advocates on a mission to end Black maternal mortality
NewsChannel 5 Nashville
The number of women dying in childbirth in the state of Tennessee increases every year. But the number is even more alarming for..
Minnesota upsets 24th ranked purdue 71-68........ 24th ranked vincennes university women hosted john a.
Logan.... this vu teams features a couple standouts from the wabash valley...ree--vuh hammelman is one, the former north knox star drives for two of her team-high 19 points... former terre haute south star amani brown is also getting quality minutes....she drains the three for vu...she had a solid all around game with nine points, five assist and five steals..
Vu continues to play well winning
The number of women dying in childbirth in the state of Tennessee increases every year. But the number is even more alarming for..
Oregon Tech's Maddie Miller reflects on season opening hat trick