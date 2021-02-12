High School Boys Basketball: West Harrison vs. Hancock

- region 8 class 6-a district - tournament consolation- game... 3-seed west harrison- taking on 4-seed hancock, on it- home court... win or go home.

- we pick it up late third- quarter... zarius gill pulling- it back...- and pulling it up... bottoms...- hurricanes on top, 22-19... but- - - - the hawks about to make a - serious run.- brock peterson all alone in the- corner... and that's a big time- three, from the junior... now - it's hancock, 24-22... and that- - - - was just the beginning... of a- 13-0 run.

- getting a big lift from - constantine morant... - constant team player... just- getting it done, in the - clutch... by- the end of the spurt... it's- 32-22 hawks... mid-way through- the - fourth.

- but west harrison has a cheat - code... just dial three...- josiah kahn... from the parking- lot... bang... all of a - sudden... it's- just a five-point game.

- and if the last one was parking- lot... how about the parking- garage... can he do it... yes h- kahn... josiah kahn... single-- - - handedly keeping the- hurricanes... in the cone of- un-certainty.

- now here's where things get - really interesting... - west harrison down three... get- the ball back, with less- than a minute to go... kahn...- ohhhhh... collecting- ankles... ever in your life...- - - - dry ice running through his - veins... game tied at 36-all...- part of a 17-5 run... and just- check out - the reaction from the bench and- the crowd... i mean remember...- this is win or go home... and - the hurricanes... aren't going- home.

- still in search of the go-ahead- bucket... and it's the- sophomore...- tyrell searight... assuming - that's the coach's son... and - he's playing- like it.- 39-37 final... what a finish...- west harrison is heading to the- second season.- - - -