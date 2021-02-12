Henderson Side Roads Still Sick

The commonwealth -- bearing the brunt of the ice storm.

Which has governor andy beshear -- declaring a state of emergency to coordinate efforts to repair downed lines -- and scrape away the slick coating.

And many kentucky communities tonight-- travel can be tricky-- depending on where and when you're driving... 44news reporter marisa pawta is live in henderson an area hit especially hard by this storm-- and where many side streets are still a mess.

Now i'm here at audubon start park and we' had a few cars passing through who have difficulty on these icy roads and as you can see there is a forty foot tree behind me stuck to the ground and as those temperatures drop -- the biggest concern of course is black ice forming on those roadways -- causing more vehicles to get stuck or worse -- crash nat pop -- "pretty thick ice this morning."

Connecting roads are still a big issue for henderson drivers and in surrounding communities.

"we live out in the country and so pretty thick out there especially."

And while the highways are mostly cleared -- "there's some slippery spots on the bridges we noticed."

"we came in about twenty five miles the whole way into henderson and then henderson was pretty clear but intersections were still pretty slick."

Several neighborhoods also experienced pour outages -- due to trees falling on power-lines "there were some power outages out close to us -- the next road over -- because of ice and everything."

And while virtual learning -- keeps students from missing class -- during storms like this.

It was a struggle for teachers to stay connected.?wee had some flickering but so far the houses right around here wee been able to keep power - internet's been up and down so wee teachers and so wee been going back and forth trying to go on each other google meets and stuff like that to keep up with students?

And hopefully -- internet will be more reliable tomorrow.

Henderson county and many of our western kentucky districts -- are once again using remote learning options -- to keep everyone safe.

