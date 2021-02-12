Chico State student starts petition aiming to reopen campus or lower tuition

Ne Chico State student is raising concerns about the university only allowing for 20 to 30 percent of its classes to be in-person for the fall semester.

Action news now reporter dani masten is live at chico state?dani what is this student trying to get accomplished?

Zoe kunhart started a petition to ask the university to have all classes in-person or to lower the cost of tuition.

Zoe kunhart is a sophmore math major at chico state.

Kunhart is frustrated about not being able to be in the classroom for all her classes in the fall.

Zoe kunhart/student at chico state "a lot of students have been feeling like this for a while.

Not feeling like we are getting an adequate education for how much we have been paying."

So..she started a petition.

Zoe kunhart/student at chico state "i told my roommates like guys someone should start a petition.

I went online and we all sat in the living room together and wrote down the petiton dani masten kunharts has been able to get over three thousand people to sign her petition online and hopes to get even more.

Zoe kunhart/student at chico state "it was like going up by hundreds by the hour of signatures.

So i feel like everyone did their part in sharing it and getting it out."

President for chico state gayle hutchinson commends kunhart for her passion to get students back on campus or tuition lowered but -the university wants to keep students safe by keeping the capacity of in-person classes to 20-30 percent.

Gayle hutchinson/ president of chico state "we are doing this planning with this consideration that we are still in the purple tier.

These are allowable uses and activities within the purple tier."

Dani askking question: has there been any conversation about adjusting the costs for the fall semester?

Gayle hutchinson/ president of chico state "we have reduced at chico state a few of our student fees but tuition will remain the same."

Hutchinson tells me 90 percent of the universities budget is for faculty and staff.

Hutchinson tells me the plans for the fall could change if the county moves into a less restrictive tier live in chico dani masten, action news now, coverage you can count on.

To see an extended interview with president hutchinsion - head to action news now dot com slash coronavirus.###