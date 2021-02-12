Skip to main content
Friday, February 12, 2021

UAH drops game one to Minnesota State

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
4-1 is the final score

Number three mineesota state at the vbc..

The chargers, well they want a win!

Haven't had one in more than a month,..

At the start of the second period... after a 1-0 lead for the chargers... mineesota fired back with two quick ones ..

The first being on a power play to make it a 2-1 contest.

The maveicks would add another goal in the second..

And one more in the third to take game one 4-1.

The two are back on the

