UAH drops game one to Minnesota State

27 years later, the Watchmen live on
KIMT
Four players from the 1993 Elgin-Millville girl's basketball team have seniors this season. Those four players have turned into..
Number three mineesota state at the vbc..
The chargers, well they want a win!
Haven't had one in more than a month,..
At the start of the second period... after a 1-0 lead for the chargers... mineesota fired back with two quick ones ..
The first being on a power play to make it a 2-1 contest.
The maveicks would add another goal in the second..
And one more in the third to take game one 4-1.
The two are back on the
Four players from the 1993 Elgin-Millville girl's basketball team have seniors this season. Those four players have turned into..
for bri 01-11-21