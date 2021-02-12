Resident Struggles With Bug Infestation

She says her management isn't doing enough to help.

A resident at Redpoint West Lafayette says she has had a cockroach infestation since July of last year.

Care of a bug infestation in her apartment.

News 18's peter hulett is live at the apartment complex with more, whats the situation peter?

Hey meredith, miesha owens is a resident at the redpoint west lafayette apartments, and she has been fighting to keep her apartment bug free for over half a year.

I spoke with her earlier this week, and this is what she had to say.

"i found their babies hatched, freshly hatched in my dishwasher," miesha owens, a senior at purdue university, moved into the redpoint west lafayette apartment to find unwelcome guests.

"we didn't know what they were, and the maintenance guy didn't know what they were, so we were just kinda like oh maybe they're like summer bugs, and that's what they kinda called it too, they were like yeah we see these in other apartments all the time, so like, it's okay and i was like okay, cool."

The bugs are cockroaches, and owens has been putting in monthly request to rid them from her apartment.

They were not successful" "so they just did the little like raid spray like which kills them on contact but it doesn't kill their nest which is what needed to be done."

The sprays continued to december, when owens reached a tipping point while cooking tacos.

"i found three bugs in there, three of the roaches in my meat, i'm glad i didn't eat it because i was almost at the end.

I called them and i was like there's bugs in my food you guys need to finally do something this is getting ridiculous, they finally sent an exterminator around january."

Owens' apartment was cleaned by an exterminator.

Owens says the apartment managers offered her $50 dollars for groceries, as well as accomidation in a separate apartment.

When asked for comment, the management team sent this statement: "we were made aware of a pest issue in this particular apartment in early january, and we responded promptly.

We provided the residents a separate apartment within the community while their original apartment was treated by our pest control company, and also offered the residents financial compensation for their inconvenience.

We believe this issue has been fully resolved."

However, on february tenth while recording the interview and seven months since owens' move in, this "no way, no way" and now, owens is left wondering what to do next.

"we're just frustrated we just want to resolve the situation now because we're in hopes the people who move in after us won't have to deal with the same problems for like half of their lease because we've been dealing with this for the last 6 or 7 months now."

And owens says shes going to continue to try and get a thurough extermination to get her apartment bug free.

In west lafayette, peter hulett, news 18.

