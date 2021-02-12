Rogers and Deshler battle

Ice at 7:00 friday night.

Rogers and deshler are well known high school hooops power houses... lets kick it out to max cohan who got to see these teams for the first time... max... take us to the action.

The nets are down in tiger country as deshler comes away with a win over rogers.

4-a area 16 champions -- the tigers fought hard all night long but an early run set up them up for success...raegan rickard can't find the lucky bounce on this one but haley goodloe finds the hoop and the harm...and the run would continue...chloe siegal drains one from three point country to increase the lead to five...then its mary alice murner spinning her way into the lane and finding a way to bounce one as deshler keeps pushing .

A stepback jumper from siegal would make it nine unanswered -- deshler would eventually lead by 20 but rogers would fight back -- playing physical all night long it just wouldn't be enough as the tigers take this one 63 to 52...after the win freshman point guard regan rickad said they felt like underdogs and knew they couldnt let up.

Raegan rickard -- deshler basketball coach just told us to stay up and the game wasn't over, we just had to keep on playing hard and not let down because we knew they could come back.

Advancing to the next round the tigers have their sights set on their first state championship since 2016...at deshler high school, max cohan, waay 31 sports...