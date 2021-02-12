RPD is now training for critical situations

Chief Jim Franklin says the department's new office of Professional Standards and Accountability is helping officers think through critical situations before they happen.

Arctic air arriving for tonight we're learning more about r?

"*p?

"*d's plan to re* envision policing in the med city.

In addition to new tools ?

"* policy changes ?

"* and community outreach... officer training is a key component of the plan.

Chief jim franklin says the department's new office of professional standards and accountability is helping officers think through critical situations before they happen.

He says the office reviews critical incidents across the country and creates reports for officers to discuss with supervisors ?

"* considering things like tactics... tools... training... and strategy.

Chief franklin tells kimt o?

"*p?

"* s?

"*a present opportunity to "i look at this as a huge opportunity.

Historically, law enforcement has been a little bit resistant, as a profession, for self?

"* critique, and i think now it's important for us to really take that hard look in the mirror and say, 'how can we get better as a profession?

What can we do?'" and captain franklin says