11pm More Vaccination Sites 02.11.2021

GOVERNOR BESHEAR ANNOUNCED TODAY MORE THAN 150 NEW COVID VACCINATION SITES AROUND THE STATE.

Fs vo bullets:no new covid vaccination sites - 6 regional sites - 10 kroger stores - 15 walmart stor ... according to the governor.... there will be six new regional vaccination sites opening up around the state.

Vaccinations will also be available now at 10 kroger stores, 15 walmart stores and 125 pharmacies.

Andy beshear (d) kentucky "that is a big deal.

They are going to move us forward and build out what we need to ensure, especially as the supply increases, whenver that happens, we are ready to get it out and get it out quicky all over the state."

To find out more about the location of all the covid vaccination sites in the state and how to schedule an appointment... go to our website.... wtvq-dot-com.