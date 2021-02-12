11pm KY State of Emergency 02.11.2021

BUT THAT WINTER STORM THAT HIT US IS LEAVING OUR AREA DEALING WITH SOME DANGEROUS CONDITIONS.... AND PROMPTING THE GOVERNOR TO DECLARE A STATE OF EMERGENCY

Governor andy beshear issued that declaration this morning... saying in would help free up money and bring agencies together to tackle the damage from the storm.

That's our top story tonight at 11.

and that storm has creatd a lot of problems for our area.

Right now... around 50,000 customers remain without power around the state.... as temperatures continue to drop.

Kentucky power says one of the issue its crews are running into trying to get power restored to many of its customers in eastern kentucky is poor road conditions.

According to state transportation secretary jim gray.... more than 2,000 highway employees hit the roads overnight.... to try and clear off ice.... downed trees and other debris and stranded cars.

He says they will control to patrol and treat roads again tonight.

He... and other officials... continue to emphasize... don't be on the roads unless you absolutely need to.

the expectation is this is going to be a prolonged event so over the weekend, we may get more trouble spots so even with no precipitation following this bitter cold is going to keep the ice aroundso we will need to continue to ask everyone's cooperation.

gray says.... while there were multiple crashes reported across the state because of the storm....