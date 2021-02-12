College athlete survives COVID-19 battle at Mayo Clinic

Gibson is a track athlete at Minnesota State University, Mankato who suffered from COVID-19 and liver failure.

Gibson is a 19?

"* year old college student and track athlete at minnesota state university ?

"* mankato.

She was in her dorm ?

"* and miles away from her family in pennsylvania when she began feeling ill ?

"* but never imagined her grim diagnosis.xxx my body would just feel like it was just like shutting down.

And then all that happened.

Gibson was diagnosed with covid?

"*19 and severe livr failure.

Nearly 12?

"* hundred miles from home ?

"* her team of doctors made the difficult decision to proceed with a liver transplant ?

"* likely becoming the first mayo clinic patient to undergo a liver transplant while infected with covid?

"*19.

Following her surgery ?

"* it was a slow process getting back into day?

"*to?

"*day activities.

He the parallel bars, my first time.

Yep.

We had a little bit of an audience.

We did a lot, especially because for a while there, too, you were so weak that we couldn't do a whole lot.

And then, all of a sudden, you just took off.

"i've been doing boxing, stairs, the bike, squats, balancing, strengthening, all strengthening stuff to make my legs stronger and arms. "having to recover from a transplant, essentially, you know, just with your family, i know by your side on the phone, but not able to be with you, you know, taking the steps with you down the hall, that all has to be with physical therapy.

They have been remarkably supportive for her, and really, the whole team that has helped her to recover.

It's been fantastic after two months of recovery and physical therapy ?

"* gibson not only survived ?

"* but left her medical team inspired.

She says she hopes to be back on the track sooner rather than later.

Doctor says after seeing her attitude and determination to recover ?

"* she has unlimited potential