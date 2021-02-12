Pioneers top U.S. Under-17 national team in first game action in nearly a year

The Utica College men's hockey team beat the United States Under-17 national team 6-5 at the Adirondack Bank Center in first game in 341 days.

Multiple delays for this one to begin - the pioneers finally got things underway against a very unique opponent.

A very different scene than normal at the adirondack bank center for a u- c game - completely empty with no spectators in attendance as the pioneers host the united states under-17 national team.

--- u-c offense picking up right where it left off last march.

Just over two minutes in - dante zapata puts home a bouncing puck in the crease.

That's a power play goal - 1-0 pioneers.

--- just two minutes later - utica rushing in.

Its jamie bucell and jayson dobay with the beautiful give-and-go.

Bucell finishes it off - and the pioneers have themselves a two- goal lead.

--- at the other end - u- s-a looking to get on the board.

Little give-and-go of their own...sean dickson goesside-to-r with 36 saves on the night.

--- stars and stripes do get one back - but four minutes after they do - buster larsson off the feed from brett everson - slips it around tyler muszelik.

U-c back up by two.

--- in the second - 3-2 the score.

U-s-a's maddox fleming with it - head up - picking corners.

That is an absolute snipe from the 16-year-old new jersey native.

We're all tied up at three.

--- pioneers respond just over three minutes later though - blake holmes chasing his own rebound...with the wrap-around jams it home...this one was a wild affair... ((score)) ...it took an everson power play goal with two minutes left in the third - but utica college beats the young u-s squad - 6-5.

Gary heenan: obviously playing against a really talented superstar group, ey webigger th, they had us on our heels a lot.

But yeah we looked rusty, we weren't handling parks, we weren't heavy on our forecheck, we weren't doing a lot of things that we did last year.

We just talked about it as a group we were lucky to pull out a win tonight but we've got that winning feeling and we've got to be better tomorrow.

I mean this team whether it was us giving them room or not, you can tell why they are going to the national hockey league these kids.

It's just so impressive their speed, their creativity, theirhs to them for giving us these games because they don't have to play us, they are used to playing division one teams so it's great to have them here in the city of you to go for three or four days and they play at 25 games this year already so they are game ready, they've played back to back's and we haven't so hopefully our guys are fueling up and getting ready for will be another big battle tomorrow.

U-c now improves to 3-1 in four games against u-s national development teams. you heard heenan - these squads go right back at it at the aud tomorrow night...seven o'clock puck drop.

