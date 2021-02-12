Lunar New Year Celebrations To Be Held Virtually During Pandemic

It's a tradition that is thousands of years old: celebrating the Lunar New Year, happening Friday night this year.
But due to the pandemic, many communities are moving the celebrations online in 2021.
The Chinese diaspora in Jakarta has started their Lunar New Year celebrations by praying at a temple.
Lanterns have been lit for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations in southern China.