Surge in fuel prices breaks 'aam aadmi' again

Fuel prices surged again in parts of India.

The increased fuel prices affected many in Mumbai.

A commuter said, "We are spending Rs 150 daily on petrol.

40-50% of our salary gets spent on fuel itself.

The situation has worsened after the lockdown." The price of petrol and diesel in metropolis stands at Rs 94.64/litre and Rs 85.32/litre respectively.