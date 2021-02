No passenger death due to train accidents in last 22 months, informs Piyush Goyal in RS

While speaking in Rajya Sabha on February 12, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal informed that there has not been a single passenger death due to train accidents in nearly 22 months.

"The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on 22nd March 2019.

For the nearly 22 months, we have not had a single passenger death due to train accidents," he added during question hour in RS.