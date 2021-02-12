Fort Wayne student walkers safety at risk because of snow-covered sidewalks

Regardless, some students still need to walk to and from school, and when the snow isn't cleared off, they're forced to take a clearer path, increasing their chances of an accident.

There are many situations where someone may not be able to clear the snow off their sidewalk on their own, in which you're asked to lend a hand.

Unshoveled sidewalks creating slippery and sometimes dangerous paths for students.

Thanks for joining us, i'm chris mullooly.after big snowfalls, it may be tough to get out there and shovel your driveway and sidewalk... but some fort wayne students still have to walk to school, whether the sidewalk is shov led or not.

Fox 55 caleb saylor spoke with students and staff in fort wayne community schools and is live outside of fort wayne's southside high school.caleb... what are they saying about that walk to and from school.

While it may not be uphill both ways, for some, it can be a dangerous walk to and from school when the sidewalks aren clear.

Trying to trek through eight inches of snow or walk on icy sidewalks can force kids to choose another path that could put their safety at risk.

Every school day for the past four years, senior josyah flores has walked to and from southside high school.

And every winter, he has to face snowy and icy sidewalks on the way not fun walking through it.f thousands of students who live within the no transportation zone for his school in fort wayne comm either get a ride from someone, or walk the snowy wae seen a lot of kids slip and fall, and hurt really ves.

It bad, especially with traffic, just trying to hurry up and get across to the other side.

When sid clear aren for students, krista stockman with fwcs says students are forced to choose the clearer path increasing their risk eople will ent call us and say they are concerned because kids are walking in the street instead of on the sidewalks, which obviously presents a dangerous situation.

Students, they may have to walk a shorter distance to and from school, but with perhaps less awareness, they could be at h what risk, that concerns cecilia georgi everyday as she helps her young neighbor junior walk home.

Worry about that, i don know how they do it.

I don know if they kids are wearing boots or anything like that, so yeah that definitely is a concern.

Piles higher, the lack of awareness is what surprises flores, as the concern for safety grows for students walk ng to school.

T amazing how many people, like, aren , like, out here taking care of their, like, own property.

You know?

?according to the city of fort wayne, residents, business owners, and property owners are responsible for clearing the snow from the sidewalks near their property by 9am after a snowfall, or you could risk a fine.

In situations where you know your neighbor may not physically be able to do the work, offer a hand, that way walkers everywhere had a safe path to travel.

In fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news.

And if you live in fort wayne and want to report an unshoveled sidewalk, you're asked to