Domestic violence in Indiana increases as coronavirus pandemic continues

Approximately 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience physical violence by a partner in their lifetime, but because of the pandemic, some health and wellness experts are saying that statistics could become higher.

Felony charges.

Because of the pandemic.fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with local organizations to see how they're helping men and women that have experienced domestic violence.

"you're looking at trauma..it's.it's absolute trauma."

For some families, this pandemic has brought them closer together but for others, being home with their abuser has been a living nightmare.

Dena simpson of the coburn place in indianapolis says the number of calls they've received has more than doubled.

"it's been an almost 60 percent of the increase in phone calls and the number of individuals served."

Although fort wayne hasn't seen an increase like this, jennifer rohlf with the y-w-c-a says theres been an increase with the severity of the calls they've seen'the level of severity of the abuse has definitely gone up.

We've seen more homicides related to domestic violence in 2020 than we have in previous years."

Simpson says this pandemic has made it challenging for some to reach out..she says the level of trauma added to being abused has many living in fear.

"with the pandemic, you put a health perspective which is another component as another barrier of isolation.

It's definitely trauma and trying to work through that fear of "i can do this" and know that there are 3 opportunities and possibilities out there."

Rolf says that in some families, that pattern of domestic violence is the norm."if you grew up in a household where you saw adults fighting, then that becomes normal, right?"simpson says don't wait.

She sends this plea for people experiencing abuse."call us, text us, we will respond and meet you where you are."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the number on your screen.

