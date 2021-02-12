Watch: Sunny Leone celebrates sons' 3rd birthday, shares cutest family photos

Actor Sunny Leone is the happiest mother as her twin sons, Noah and Asher, turned three on Thursday.

She took to Instagram to share few cute family photos.

The photos show Sunny and her husband Daniel surrounded by the boys and their big sister, Nisha.

The children are all in swimming costumes and wearing birthday party hats.

More photos show Nisha, in a floral dress, attacking her baby brother with a water hose and Sunny attacking Daniel too.

All three kids posed on a flight of stairs and the boys cut a yummy birthday cake as well.

Sunny adopted Nisha in 2017 while the boys were born through surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny often shares adorable photos and videos of her family with her followers on Instagram.