Sunday, February 21, 2021

NYC taxi drivers shut down Brooklyn Bridge, demand debt relief

Dozens of NYC taxi drivers temporarily shut down the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday (February 11) calling for medallion debt relief.

Footage filmed by @Geepapa2 shows traffic at a standstill.

